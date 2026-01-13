Omaxe to invest Rs 500 cr in mixed-use project in Ludhiana

Omaxe has announced Omaxe Chowk, Ludhiana, a modern mixed-use high-street destination aimed at redefining organised retail and luxury residences in the city. Strategically located in the heart of Ludhiana at Ghumar Mandi, one of the city's most well-known and established commercial and wedding shopping markets, the project is being developed as an integrated urban destination combining commercial and luxury residential components within a single, well-planned development. The land parcel has been secured through a competitive bidding process conducted by the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) and is being developed on a leasehold basis. Spread across approximately 5.25 acres with a total investment of Rs. 500 crore, Omaxe Chowk seeks to bring scale, structure, and contemporary planning to an already high-footfall market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News