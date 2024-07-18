ONGC commences natural gas production from Bokaro CBM block

The public-sector undertaking aims to grow production from this block by 1.76 times by the end of FY25.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said that it has commenced its production from Coal Bed Methane (CBM) block in Bokaro, Jharkhand.

CBM is an unconventional source of natural gas and an alternative source for augmenting Indias energy resource.

The company stated that the initial production from the Jharkhand-based block would be 1,70,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD). It expects to ramp up production from this block to 3,00,000 SCMD by end of the current financial year.