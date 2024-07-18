Franklin Industries standalone net profit rises 841.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 266.30% to Rs 26.63 crore

Net profit of Franklin Industries rose 841.67% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 266.30% to Rs 26.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.637.2722.4210.325.970.825.960.815.650.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp