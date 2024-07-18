Ratnaveer Precision Engineering standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.57% to Rs 204.22 crore

Net profit of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering rose 52.38% to Rs 12.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 73.57% to Rs 204.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 117.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.204.22117.6612.0512.4220.4411.7017.4510.6712.518.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp