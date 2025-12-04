Onix Solar Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net loss of Onix Solar Energy reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33261.54% to Rs 43.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.43.370.13-1.3838.46-0.560.15-0.560.15-0.760.15

