SEIL Energy India standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 2068.87 crore

Net profit of SEIL Energy India rose 11.97% to Rs 255.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 227.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 2068.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2111.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2068.872111.8028.6127.61488.37456.02341.72306.88255.02227.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News