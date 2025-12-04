Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Highways Authority of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1240.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

National Highways Authority of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1240.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net Loss of National Highways Authority of India reported to Rs 1240.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 207.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

