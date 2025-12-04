Bharti Telecom standalone net profit rises 140.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 107.08% to Rs 3783.00 crore

Net profit of Bharti Telecom rose 140.72% to Rs 2185.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 907.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 107.08% to Rs 3783.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1826.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3783.001826.8099.9799.972947.701275.902947.701275.902185.50907.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News