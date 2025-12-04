Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Telecom standalone net profit rises 140.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Bharti Telecom standalone net profit rises 140.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 107.08% to Rs 3783.00 crore

Net profit of Bharti Telecom rose 140.72% to Rs 2185.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 907.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 107.08% to Rs 3783.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1826.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3783.001826.80 107 OPM %99.9799.97 -PBDT2947.701275.90 131 PBT2947.701275.90 131 NP2185.50907.90 141

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Lendingkart Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 77.58 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SEIL Energy India standalone net profit rises 11.97% in the September 2025 quarter

National Highways Authority of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1240.43 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Asian Granito, Vintage Coffee, Railtel Corp, RVNL

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story