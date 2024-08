Optiemus Electronics forays into telecom equipment manufacturing

To manufacture telecom equipment products for Tejas Networks

Optiemus Infracom today announced that it has forayed into telecom equipment manufacturing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the efforts to boost indigenous designing and manufacturing of telecom equipment in India, aligning with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Optiemus is working with Tejas Networks as a manufacturing partner for a wide array of telecom equipment products like 4G Base Band Units / Remote Radio Head / ONT / ONU / Broadband Switches & Routers from its state-of-the-art Noida manufacturing facility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News