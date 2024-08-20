RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 216.43, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.99% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.92% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index. RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 216.43, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 10.73% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25134.7, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 218.39, up 3.96% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 0.99% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.92% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News