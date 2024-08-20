Vedanta gains after board OKs interim dividend of Rs 19/sh

Hindustan Zinc advanced 2.71% to Rs 509.20 after the company said that its board of directors has approved second interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is Wednesday, 28 August 2024. At yesterday's closing price of Rs 495.75, the said dividend translates to a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver. As of June 2024, Vedanta held 64.92% stake in the company.