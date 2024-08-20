Union Bank of India gains for third consecutive session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 125.12, up 4.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 36.3% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 53.64% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index. Union Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 125.12, up 4.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Union Bank of India has slipped around 8.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 4.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6926.15, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

