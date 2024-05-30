Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Optiemus Infracom consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 43.94% to Rs 490.10 crore

Net profit of Optiemus Infracom rose 39.61% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.94% to Rs 490.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.56% to Rs 56.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.14% to Rs 1527.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1173.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales490.10340.50 44 1527.721173.88 30 OPM %5.93-1.50 -5.151.52 - PBDT41.4227.44 51 93.7366.09 42 PBT35.7723.71 51 76.0953.13 43 NP24.0417.22 40 56.7641.87 36

