Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Optiemus Infracom Ltd Slides 3.56%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.31%

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Slides 3.56%, BSE Telecommunication index Shed 1.31%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has lost 23.69% over last one month compared to 7.98% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.84% drop in the SENSEX

Optiemus Infracom Ltd fell 3.56% today to trade at Rs 385.6. The BSE Telecommunication index is down 1.31% to quote at 2873.55. The index is down 7.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 1.69% and ITI Ltd lost 1.61% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 5.18 % over last one year compared to the 6.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd has lost 23.69% over last one month compared to 7.98% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.84% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8355 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 712.95 on 25 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 366.05 on 27 Jan 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HAL wins Rs 1,800-cr order from Pawan Hans for 10 Dhruv NG helicopters

Indices drop in early trade; breadth weak

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends Third Interim dividend

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust recommends final dividend

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story