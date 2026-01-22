Oracle Financial Services rises after Q3 PAT jumps 13% YoY to Rs 609.6 cr

Oracle Financial Services Software rose 3.08% to Rs 7,914.50 after the company reported a 12.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 609.6 crore on a 14.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,965.9 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 857.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up 11.4% as against Rs 770 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's operating income reached Rs 797 crore, reflecting a 14% YoY growth.

On a segmental basis, the companys product licenses and related activities stood at Rs 1,773.5 crore (up 13.61% YoY), and revenue from IT solutions and consulting services stood at Rs 192.4 crore (up 24.77).