Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has launched the world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India under the brand name Tishtha, reinforcing the company's growing capability in advanced biologics and Immuno-Oncology.

Tishtha will be available in 100 mg and 40 mg dosages priced at Rs 28,950 and Rs 13,950 respectively. The prices are approximately 1/4th of the reference drug. This will improve affordability and reduce the overall treatment burden for patients. The two strength portfolio enables oncologists to optimise dosing and minimise wastage - a key driver of treatment economics in immunotherapy.

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

