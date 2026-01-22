Silver Touch Technologies bags E-Governance project in Uttar Pradesh

Silver Touch Technologies has been selected as the successful bidder by the Transport Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh for a prestigious statewide E-Governance project.

The project involves end-to-end supply, personalization, printing, dispatch and delivery of Smart Card Driving Licences (SCDL) across Uttar Pradesh, along with associated IT systems, application development, infrastructure deployment, operations and maintenance, as defined under the tender terms.

