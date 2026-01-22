Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silver Touch Technologies bags E-Governance project in Uttar Pradesh

Silver Touch Technologies bags E-Governance project in Uttar Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Silver Touch Technologies has been selected as the successful bidder by the Transport Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh for a prestigious statewide E-Governance project.

The project involves end-to-end supply, personalization, printing, dispatch and delivery of Smart Card Driving Licences (SCDL) across Uttar Pradesh, along with associated IT systems, application development, infrastructure deployment, operations and maintenance, as defined under the tender terms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences launches world's first biosimilar of Nivolumab in India

Ceinsys Tech receives work order worth Rs 12.21 cr

Gravita India Q3 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 98 cr

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Dollar index rebounds as Trump steps back from Europe tariff threat

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story