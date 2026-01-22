Nazara Technologies Ltd soars 2%

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 282.7, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.62% in last one year as compared to a 8.81% drop in NIFTY and a 18.11% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 282.7, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25250.25. The Sensex is at 82151.32, up 0.3%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has risen around 17.21% in last one month.