Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 26.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 1715.20 croreNet profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 26.93% to Rs 541.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 740.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 1715.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1823.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1715.201823.60 -6 OPM %41.6247.63 -PBDT786.90953.20 -17 PBT770.00934.20 -18 NP541.30740.80 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content