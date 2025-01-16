Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 26.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 1715.20 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 26.93% to Rs 541.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 740.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 1715.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1823.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1715.201823.6041.6247.63786.90953.20770.00934.20541.30740.80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News