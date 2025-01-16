Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oracle Financial Services Software consolidated net profit declines 26.93% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 1715.20 crore

Net profit of Oracle Financial Services Software declined 26.93% to Rs 541.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 740.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 1715.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1823.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1715.201823.60 -6 OPM %41.6247.63 -PBDT786.90953.20 -17 PBT770.00934.20 -18 NP541.30740.80 -27

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

