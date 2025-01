Mahindra EPC Irrigation consolidated net profit rises 280.24% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.44% to Rs 81.45 crore

Net profit of Mahindra EPC Irrigation rose 280.24% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1.44% to Rs 81.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 80.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.81.4580.2911.864.679.343.078.532.296.351.67

