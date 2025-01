CEAT consolidated net profit declines 46.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.36% to Rs 3299.90 crore

Net profit of CEAT declined 46.49% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 181.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.36% to Rs 3299.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2963.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.3299.902963.1410.3314.09269.24354.89127.75227.5597.11181.48

