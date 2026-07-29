Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 11548, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% drop in NIFTY and a 12.32% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 11548, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has risen around 7.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 18.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30418.35, up 2.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.62 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 11576, up 1.53% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is up 34.75% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% drop in NIFTY and a 12.32% drop in the Nifty IT index.