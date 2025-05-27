Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
May 27 2025
Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 237.48 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma declined 32.37% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 237.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.13% to Rs 99.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 921.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 819.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales237.48217.10 9 921.93819.37 13 OPM %11.7813.32 -12.7113.51 - PBDT27.9738.80 -28 130.11125.18 4 PBT19.0930.38 -37 95.5691.95 4 NP22.2932.96 -32 99.6692.17 8

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

