Orchid Pharma consolidated net profit declines 32.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.39% to Rs 237.48 crore

Net profit of Orchid Pharma declined 32.37% to Rs 22.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 237.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 217.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.13% to Rs 99.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 921.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 819.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

237.48217.10921.93819.3711.7813.3212.7113.5127.9738.80130.11125.1819.0930.3895.5691.9522.2932.9699.6692.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News