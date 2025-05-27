Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.46% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries rose 5.25% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.46% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.45% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.09% to Rs 421.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 715.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

85.15179.13421.44715.380.536.594.494.529.599.3823.3428.005.094.053.396.233.213.055.405.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News