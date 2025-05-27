Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 52.46% to Rs 85.15 crore

Net profit of Damodar Industries rose 5.25% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.46% to Rs 85.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.45% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 41.09% to Rs 421.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 715.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales85.15179.13 -52 421.44715.38 -41 OPM %0.536.59 -4.494.52 - PBDT9.599.38 2 23.3428.00 -17 PBT5.094.05 26 3.396.23 -46 NP3.213.05 5 5.405.22 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 83.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 386.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story