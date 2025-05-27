Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.49% to Rs 29.27 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 69.23% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.49% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.02% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 114.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

