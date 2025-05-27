Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Ajooni Biotech standalone net profit rises 69.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.49% to Rs 29.27 crore

Net profit of Ajooni Biotech rose 69.23% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.49% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.02% to Rs 3.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.17% to Rs 114.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.2719.58 49 114.6980.11 43 OPM %3.458.07 -3.202.80 - PBDT2.291.73 32 5.413.87 40 PBT1.911.49 28 4.323.00 44 NP1.540.91 69 3.372.16 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

T. Spiritual World reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

HB Leasing & Finance Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2025 quarter

International Combustion (India) standalone net profit rises 83.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services consolidated net profit rises 0.96% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story