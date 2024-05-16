Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 27.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit declines 27.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.24% to Rs 82.61 crore

Net profit of Orient Ceratech declined 27.16% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.24% to Rs 82.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.85% to Rs 19.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.69% to Rs 313.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales82.6187.18 -5 313.37302.21 4 OPM %9.6210.85 -10.858.49 - PBDT8.059.55 -16 33.8030.03 13 PBT4.806.60 -27 20.2718.11 12 NP4.295.89 -27 19.0214.21 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Orient Ceratech consolidated net profit rises 110.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 48.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Bell consolidated net profit declines 22.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 25.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Orient Green Power Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

JM Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 1000.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Grovy India standalone net profit declines 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 125.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Alicon Castalloy consolidated net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Span Divergent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story