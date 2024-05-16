Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 125.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.35% to Rs 12.49 croreNet profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 125.73% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.35% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.89% to Rs 18.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 51.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News