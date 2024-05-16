Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 125.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 125.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 55.35% to Rs 12.49 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 125.73% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.35% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.89% to Rs 18.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 51.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.498.04 55 51.3150.12 2 OPM %30.1014.43 -29.9221.61 - PBDT6.523.17 106 25.7718.27 41 PBT6.333.00 111 25.0517.50 43 NP4.652.06 126 18.5912.83 45

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

