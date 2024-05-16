Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 125.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.35% to Rs 12.49 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 125.73% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.35% to Rs 12.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.89% to Rs 18.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 51.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.498.0451.3150.1230.1014.4329.9221.616.523.1725.7718.276.333.0025.0517.504.652.0618.5912.83

