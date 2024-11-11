Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Orient Paper & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.66 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.61% to Rs 208.13 crore

Net Loss of Orient Paper & Industries reported to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.61% to Rs 208.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales208.13142.94 46 OPM %-8.36-8.04 -PBDT-19.51-13.18 -48 PBT-32.32-23.23 -39 NP-19.66-16.32 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 0 | 0 Malaysia in 1st quarter

Collective effort required to achieve $2 trn exports target by 2030: Goyal

ULI will be for lending what UPI is for payments: RBI Dy Guv at BFSI Summit

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 results: Net profit declines to Rs 66.53 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q2 results: Net profit up 23% at Rs 248.31 crore

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story