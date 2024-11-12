Orient Tech soars after strong Q2 outcome

Orient Technologies surged 11.17% to Rs 432.85 after the company's standalone net profit rose 62.63% to Rs 15.06 crore on 49.35% increase in net sales to Rs 223.14 crore in Q2 September 2024 as over Q2 September 2023.

Sequentially, revenue increased by 49.92% while PAT surged by 62.20% in Q2FY25 over Q1FY25.

The contribution to revenue from operations for each vertical stands as follows: Mid Market (53.89%), BSFI (19.62%), IteS (9.17%), Govt & PSU (8.15%), Communication (6.36%), Healthcare and Pharma (2.01%), and Manufacturing (0.80%). Mid-Market includes infrastructure, real estate, logistics, education, e-commerce, conglomerates, energy and service industries etc.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 19.41 crore in the Q2FY25, up 57.9% year-on-year (YoY) and up 55.40% quater-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA was at Rs 20.72 crore during the quarter, up 47.68% YoY and 51.79% QoQ. The companys EBITDA margin stood at 9.21%.

Total expenses rose 49% to Rs 204.35 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24. During the quarter, employee benefits expense was at Rs 11.33 crore (up 5% YoY).

Net cash outflow from operating activities declined to Rs 6.44 crore in Q2FY25 from a cash outflow of Rs 12.18 crore in Q2FY24.

Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for enterprises sector in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News