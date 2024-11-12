Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Ivabradine Tablets

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) announced that it has received Final Approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Corlanor Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg, of Amgen Inc. (Amgen).

Ivabradine is a hyperpolarization-activated cyclic nucleotide-gated channel blocker indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction.

Ivabradine Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg have an estimated market size of US$ 145.3 million for twelve months ending September 2024 according to IQVIA. Alembic has a cumulative total of 218 ANDA approvals (192 final approvals and 26 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News