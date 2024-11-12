Natco Pharma gains as Q2 PAT jumps 84% YoY to Rs 677 cr

Natco Pharma rose 1.00% to Rs 1,409.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 83.55% to Rs 677.30 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 369 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,371.1 crore in Q2 FY25, up 32.93% from Rs 1,031.4 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The company has shown continued strong growth during the second quarter driven by exports formulation business and stable domestic pharma business.

Total income jumped 35.26% year on year to Rs 1,434.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 stood at Rs 818.20 crore, up 86.12% as against Rs 439.60 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The companys revenue from API stood at Rs 49.6 crore (down 36.24% YoY), income from domestic formulations was at Rs 102.3 crore (down 0.19% YoY) and revenue from crop health sciences (CHS) came in at Rs 14.1 crore (down 74.73% YoY) during the period under review.

On the other hand, revenue from exports formulations jumped 52.88% YoY to Rs 1,211.3 crore during the quarter.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, the companys board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share in FY25. The record date for the same is fixed on Monday, 25 November 2024. The payment of the dividend will start from 2 December 2024.

Natco Pharma is engaged in the business of pharmaceuticals which comprises research and development, manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and finished dosage formulations. The company has manufacturing facilities in India which caters to both domestic and international markets including regulated markets like United States of America and Europe.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News