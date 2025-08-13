Orient Technologies standalone net profit rises 8.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.80% to Rs 212.56 crore

Net profit of Orient Technologies rose 8.08% to Rs 10.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.80% to Rs 212.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 148.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.212.56148.857.258.8516.5713.3414.2912.4810.039.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News