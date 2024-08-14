Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 323.38% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink rose 366.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 323.38% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.260.7732.8246.751.080.360.750.160.560.12

