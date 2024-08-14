Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Orient Tradelink standalone net profit rises 366.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Sales rise 323.38% to Rs 3.26 crore

Net profit of Orient Tradelink rose 366.67% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 323.38% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.260.77 323 OPM %32.8246.75 -PBDT1.080.36 200 PBT0.750.16 369 NP0.560.12 367

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

