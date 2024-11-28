Oriental Rail jumps after order win

Oriental Rail Infrastructure jumped 3.98% to Rs 262.40 after the company secured orders worth Rs 2.15 crore from Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, Indian Railways.

The order involves manufacturing and supplying seats for LHB Non-AC and 2nd AC chair car coaches, to be completed by 29 May 2025.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all type recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products.

The company's consolidated net profit grew 36% to Rs 10.46 crore on 62% jump in net sales to Rs 186.13 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News