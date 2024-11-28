Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Uflex Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Ruby Mills Ltd and Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2024.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 112.86 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15331 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd crashed 6.75% to Rs 540.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5142 shares in the past one month.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd lost 6.20% to Rs 1559.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7019 shares in the past one month.

Ruby Mills Ltd shed 5.32% to Rs 271.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5650 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Multi-Tech Ltd fell 5.00% to Rs 47.32. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

