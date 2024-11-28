Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Max Financial Services Ltd, SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd, HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd and Dhani Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 November 2024.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd crashed 7.07% to Rs 6015 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 18303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23019 shares in the past one month.

Max Financial Services Ltd tumbled 7.02% to Rs 1104.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7891 shares in the past one month.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd lost 6.45% to Rs 1408.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50319 shares in the past one month.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd slipped 5.34% to Rs 644.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49383 shares in the past one month.

Dhani Services Ltd pared 4.65% to Rs 75.19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

