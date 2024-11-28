Abbott launches new pneumococcal vaccine for kids

Abbott India has announced the launch of its new pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, PneumoShield 14, designed for children over six weeks of age.

According to the regulatory filing, the new vaccine provides broader protection against pneumococcal disease, covering 14 different serotypes (strains) of the bacteria, making it more comprehensive than the existing PCV-10 and PCV-13 vaccines.

A conjugate vaccine is a distinct type of vaccine that combines a part of the bacteria with a protein to make it work better. This helps the immune system recognize and fight off the bacteria more effectively, making it stronger against certain infections, which can result in severe diseases, especially among children.

Children under five years of age, especially those aged two years or under, face a high risk of pneumococcal disease, which is caused by a bacterial infection.i Pneumococcal infections can result in a range of conditions, including pneumonia, meningitis (inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord), or blood infections, collectively known as Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD). Vaccination can protect against some of these infections and can prevent complications in children.

IPD is associated with high mortality in children under five years of age, resulting in 14% of deaths in India.

The PCV-14 vaccine protects against five more strains than the PCV 10, and two more strains than the PCV 13 vaccines that are currently used in India, in private clinics and hospitals. The recommended immunization schedule for PneumoShield 14, which is administered via intramuscular injections, is at 6, 10, and 14 weeks.

Swati Dalal, managing director, Abbott India, commented, Children, especially those under two years old, are at a higher risk of having pneumococcal disease. This can hinder their healthy growth and development and increase the risk of complications. This innovation offers broader protection potential against 14 pneumococcal strains in circulation, which cause the majority of pneumococcal-related diseases in India. Introducing this vaccine is another step in our commitment to further strengthen our pediatric portfolio, to help children stay healthy.

Vijay Yewale, Pediatrician, Yewale Hospital, Mumbai added, Immunization offers an important protective solution for parents to fight off pneumococcal-related diseases such as pneumonia and meningitis, especially among children. Considering the challenges in diagnosing and treating such diseases, there is a clear need for advanced vaccines with a wider representation of relevant pneumococcal bacteria strains. This in turn, helps provide broader protection against pneumococcal disease amongst children.

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

The company's standalone net profit increased 14.6% to Rs 358.61 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 312.94 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,632.67 crore in Q2 FY25, up 9.3% from Rs 1,632.67 crore reported in the same quarter previous year.

The scrip shed 0.56% to Rs 27,350 on the BSE.

