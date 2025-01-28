Oriental Rail rises as arm bags Rs 575-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infrastructure added 1.60% to Rs 241.55 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Oriental Foundry received an order worth Rs 575.21 crore from Indian Railways to manufacture and supply wagons.

The project entails the manufacturing and supply of 33 rakes of flat multipurpose wagons, and it is to be executed within a timeframe of 21 months.

The firm added that 90% of the total cost will be received against an inspection certificate issued by the RDSO as specified in the contract and proof of dispatch/delivery of the material, and the balance will be 10% after receipt, inspection, and acceptance of the goods.

Further, the company also received an order from Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli, Indian Railways to manufacture and supply 25 sets of seats and berths for LHB SLR HOG coaches and 5 sets of 'seats and berths suitable with SS pillars for LHB AC2T coaches worth Rs 1.07 crore. The contract is to be executed by 31 July 2025.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure is engaged in manufacturing, buying and selling of all types of recron, seat & bearth, compreg boards, etc. The company operates only in one segment i.e Indian Railway products.

The company's consolidated net profit grew 36% to Rs 10.46 crore on a 62% jump in net sales to Rs 186.13 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News