Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 8.11% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.121.05 7 OPM %59.8260.95 -PBDT0.670.64 5 PBT0.650.62 5 NP0.680.74 -8
