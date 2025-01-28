Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 8.11% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.121.05 7 OPM %59.8260.95 -PBDT0.670.64 5 PBT0.650.62 5 NP0.680.74 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zenith Fibres standalone net profit rises 113.46% in the December 2024 quarter

Utilties stocks edge lower

Power stocks edge lower

Healthcare shares slide

Indices turn rangebound; European shares trade mixed

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story