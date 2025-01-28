Sunrise Industrial Traders standalone net profit declines 8.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.67% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Sunrise Industrial Traders declined 8.11% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.121.0559.8260.950.670.640.650.620.680.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News