Apar Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.83% to Rs 4696.50 crore

Net profit of Apar Industries declined 19.60% to Rs 174.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 217.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.83% to Rs 4696.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3985.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4696.503985.967.5810.16271.85313.14238.48284.30174.92217.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News