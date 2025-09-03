Orissa Minerals Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.65% to Rs 19.37 crore

Net Loss of Orissa Minerals Development Company reported to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.65% to Rs 19.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.3713.874.5422.28-2.64-1.51-2.79-2.08-2.79-2.08

