Lemon Tree Hotels signs three new properties in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed three new properties - Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer.The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.
Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, will feature 96 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa, along with other public areas.
Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.
Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer, will feature 31 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room and a fitness center, along with other public areas.
Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance and strengthen our footprint in Rajasthan, where we currently operate 11 hotels and have seven more upcoming ones. These signings will align with our strategy of expanding across spiritual locations, as this is a rapidly expanding sector and we look to delight our guests with these comfortable options.
Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.
The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The counter fell 2.82% to close at Rs 165.25 on the BSE on Tuesday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app