Lemon Tree Hotels signs three new properties in Rajasthan

Image
Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed three new properties - Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, will feature 96 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa, along with other public areas.

Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer, will feature 31 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room and a fitness center, along with other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance and strengthen our footprint in Rajasthan, where we currently operate 11 hotels and have seven more upcoming ones. These signings will align with our strategy of expanding across spiritual locations, as this is a rapidly expanding sector and we look to delight our guests with these comfortable options.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter fell 2.82% to close at Rs 165.25 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

