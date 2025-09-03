Lemon Tree Hotels signs three new properties in Rajasthan

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed three new properties - Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer.

The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Pushkar, will feature 96 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a spa, along with other public areas.

Lemon Tree Premier, Ajmer, will feature 78 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a lounge, a banquet hall, a conference room, a swimming pool, a fitness center, and a spa, along with other public areas.

Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Ajmer, will feature 31 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a conference room and a fitness center, along with other public areas.

Vilas Pawar, CEO of managed & franchised business Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are delighted to further enhance and strengthen our footprint in Rajasthan, where we currently operate 11 hotels and have seven more upcoming ones. These signings will align with our strategy of expanding across spiritual locations, as this is a rapidly expanding sector and we look to delight our guests with these comfortable options.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.