TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

Inks 7-year agreement in a ?550M deal

Tata Consultancy Services has expanded its strategic partnership with Tryg, a leading Scandinavian non-life insurance company that operates in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. As part of the seven-year 550M agreement, TCS will partner with Tryg to simplify and standardise operations across its three major markets and drive technological transformation, to accelerate the company's growth journey.

TCS will leverage its suite of AI and Cloud solutions across Tryg's entire IT landscape to augment delivery capability, automate core processes, and elevate customer experience. Taking ownership of application development and management, end-to-end infrastructure services, end-user services, and cybersecurity, TCS will propel Tryg's 'United Towards 27' vision aimed at simplifying its IT operations and building the capacity to develop new digital solutions for more than six million customers. The expanded partnership will create an opportunity for TCS to streamline a historically complex IT landscape shaped by organic growth and acquisitions, unify fragmented operating models across geographies, and embed automation and AI to enhance efficiency in every element of the IT operations value chain.

As a part of the new agreement, TCS will also establish a unified digital-first operating model for managing business across the three key markets that Tryg operates in, consolidating functions that were dispersed across the region. The initiative will ensure scalability and expedite Tryg's go-to-market timeline, while boosting operational efficiency. By optimising development and operational costs, TCS will lay the foundation for a scalable and sustainable IT ecosystem. TCS and Tryg have shared a strategic partnership spanning over 15 years. TCS has collaborated with Tryg over the years on many elements of their transformation journey and continued to deliver on key outcomes. Using its deep contextual knowledge, TCS has developed a unique model to drive an industry-first business case for its Danish and Nordic customers while achieving their strategic business goals. Under the new engagement, TCS will use its deep understanding of the company's objectives to make Tryg more resilient to future technological disruptions.