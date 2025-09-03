Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haldia Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 204.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Haldia Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 204.40 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 44.20% to Rs 1597.70 crore

Net Loss of Haldia Petrochemicals reported to Rs 204.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 271.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 44.20% to Rs 1597.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2863.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1597.702863.20 -44 OPM %-2.750.16 -PBDT-38.60-33.00 -17 PBT-313.70-416.00 25 NP-204.40-271.10 25

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

