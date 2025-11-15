Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 327.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 122.37% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of Osiajee Texfab rose 327.50% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 122.37% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.690.7678.1151.321.710.401.710.401.710.40

