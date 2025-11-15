Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit rises 30.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.08% to Rs 1019.17 crore

Net profit of Narayana Hrudayalaya rose 30.65% to Rs 137.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 105.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.08% to Rs 1019.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 934.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1019.17934.2922.4819.54217.57175.27171.30133.77137.88105.53

