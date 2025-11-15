Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 13.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 82.77 crore

Net profit of Active Clothing Co rose 13.41% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 82.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.82.7781.438.419.854.905.023.223.132.792.46

