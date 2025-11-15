Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 1309.06 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 12.00% to Rs 105.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 1309.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1244.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1309.061244.23 5 OPM %12.669.94 -PBDT189.40146.97 29 PBT166.36126.88 31 NP105.4994.19 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 13.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Narayana Hrudayalaya standalone net profit rises 30.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Phoenix Township reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products standalone net profit declines 30.43% in the September 2025 quarter

UVS Hospitality & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story