SKF India consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 1309.06 crore

Net profit of SKF India rose 12.00% to Rs 105.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 1309.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1244.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1309.061244.2312.669.94189.40146.97166.36126.88105.4994.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News