Oswal Greentech acquires 5% stake in Oswal Agro Mills

Oswal Greentech announced that it has acquired 4.99% stake in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) for a total consideration of Rs 50.91 crore.

OAML is primarily engaged in the business of trading/ development of real estate, trading of goods etc. Further, the company also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing inter-corporate deposits. Its turnover was Rs 161.76 crore in FY25.

Oswal Greentech is a promoter of OAML, has acquired 66,99,000 shares of OAML with nominal value of Rs 10 each for Rs 50.91 crore. Prior to this acquisition, it held 66,83,109 equity shares.

The said transaction is expected to strengthen the promoters influence, potentially improve investor perception, and provide greater strategic flexibility and control within the entity.