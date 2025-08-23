Western Transmission Gujarat standalone net profit rises 10.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 6.84 crore

Net profit of Western Transmission Gujarat rose 10.58% to Rs 3.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.847.2891.0891.074.514.064.383.963.242.93

